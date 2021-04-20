Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income available to common shareholders of $178.8 million or $1.19 per diluted share, up 23-cents sequentially and 99-cents compared to prior year.
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21, up 13-cents sequentially and $1 compared to prior year.
- Period-end loans increased $552.1 million or 1% sequentially.
- Paycheck Protection Program loans increased $170.1 million and third-party consumer loan balances, including a prime auto purchase of $476 million, increased $503.2 million sequentially.
- Core transaction deposits (non-interest bearing, NOW/savings, and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds) increased $2.05 billion or 6% sequentially.
- Total deposit costs of 0.22% down 6 bps sequentially due to ongoing repricing and product remixing.
- Net interest income of $373.9 million declined $12.1 million sequentially as lower deposit costs and deployment of excess liquidity partially offset a lower day count, continued fixed-rate asset repricing, and accelerated prepayment activity.
- Net interest margin of 3.04% vs 3.12% sequentially.
- Non-interest revenue declined $3.8 million sequentially and increased $7.1 million compared to prior year.
- Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $600,000 sequentially as broad-based growth helped offset normalization of net mortgage revenue.
- Non-interest expense declined $35.4 million sequentially and $9.1 million compared to prior year.
- Adjusted non-interest expense declined $8.5 million sequentially led by reduction in professional fees, partially offset by seasonal increases in payroll taxes and benefits.
- Reversal of provision for credit losses of $18.6 million, primarily from a more favorable economic outlook.
- Allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.58%, or 1.69% excluding PPP loans.
- Credit quality metrics remain relatively stable with a net charge-off ratio of 0.21%; non-performing assets, non-performing loans, and past dues remained near prior cycle lows.
- Preliminary CET1 ratio increased 8 bps sequentially to 9.74%, with strong core earnings helping offset a $1.20 billion increase in risk-weighted assets.
- In April, executed share repurchases of approximately $10 million as part of the $200 million authorization for 2021.
