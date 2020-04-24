Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ending March 31.
First quarter 2020 highlights
- Diluted EPS of 20-cents; adjusted diluted EPS of 21-cents.
- Period-end loan growth of $1.10 billion sequentially, or 11.9% annualized.
- Core transaction deposits (non-interest bearing, NOW/savings, and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds) increased $623 million sequentially, or 10.4% annualized. Core interest-bearing deposit (NOW/savings, money market, and time deposit) costs in March down 26 bps from fourth quarter 2019, excluding purchase accounting adjustments.
- Net interest margin of 3.37% vs. 3.65% in fourth quarter 2019; 3.35% vs. 3.40% in fourth quarter 2019 for net interest margin excluding PAA.
- Non-interest revenue increased $5.9 million sequentially and $24.5 million year-over-year.
- Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss on Jan. 1, which resulted in a Day One reserve increase of $110.4 million, or 39.1% from fourth quarter 2019.
- Provision for credit losses of $158.7 million included significant economic stress due to COVID-19 healthcare crisis and the first quarter under CECL; allowance for credit losses to loan ratio of 1.39%.
- Credit quality metrics remain near historic lows, with the non-performing loan ratio and net charge-off ratio of 0.41% and 0.21%, respectively.
- Paused share repurchase activity beyond the $16.2 million completed in the first quarter.
- Withdrew 2020 guidance and long-term goals announced with the fourth quarter 2019 earnings call.
- Funded approximately $2 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans as of April 22.
- 97% of branches operational as drive-thru and appointment only and 80% team members working remotely.
- Provided bonus pay for on-site hourly team members and additional paid leave for virus-related hardships.
- Shareholders approved the elimination of 10-for-1 voting and supermajority voting requirements at the 2020 Annual Meeting on April 22.
