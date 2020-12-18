Synovus announced that chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling will move into the role of executive chairman of the board on or about April 21 in conjunction with the company’s annual shareholders meeting.
President and COO Kevin Blair has been named to succeed Stelling as CEO on that same date and has also been named to the Synovus Board, effective immediately. Stelling will serve as executive chairman of Synovus Financial Corp. and Synovus Bank until Jan. 1, 2023, then continue in an advisory role until Jan. 1, 2025.
Blair was promoted to president and COO in December 2019, having served as senior executive vice president and COO since December 2018. He currently leads all major core banking and specialty business lines, technology, operations, credit, HR, marketing, customer experience and the strategy office.
He joined the company as CFO in 2016, having previously served in various finance and line of business roles throughout his 24-year banking career.
Stelling has led Synovus through some of the most challenging and impactful times in the company’s history, including the consolidation of 30 bank charters into one, an unprecedented global recession, and the recent pandemic and social unrest. After assuming his role as executive chairman next year, Stelling’s responsibilities will include board leadership as well as support and guidance of the company’s strategic and operational initiatives, leadership programs, and ESG activities.
Stelling has been in his current role as chairman since January 2012. He was named CEO in October 2010 and president and COO in February 2010.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
