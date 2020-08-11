Credit unions in Georgia have continued to work tirelessly to help members through the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia Credit Union Association, the division of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates representing Georgia credit unions, has surveyed credit unions in the state three times since the onslaught of the pandemic. The results quantify the ways in which the state’s credit unions have helped consumers through this uncertain time.
With 41% of credit unions responding, GCUA’s surveys show that credit unions in Georgia have granted:
- At least 623 mortgage loan forbearance and extensions for a total of $158.2 million.
- At least 137 commercial/business loan forbearance/extensions for a total of $103.8 million.
- At least 13,021 consumer loan payment extensions for a total of $161.7 million.
- At least 979 SBA Payroll Protection Loans that are SBA approved/guaranteed for a total of $39.8 million.
- At least 99 low-rate emergency loans for a total of $378,975.
- At least 10,036 in fee waivers.
