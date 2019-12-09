Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has combined with urgent care operator Summit Urgent Care to create the largest urgent care network in Georgia, by patient visits, with a combined 27 centers by the end of 2019.
Summit Urgent Care is a well-established healthcare leader in its communities and serves the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in Marietta, East Point, Fayetteville, Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange and Carrolton. Summit operates nine centers. Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, which operated 17 centers prior to combining with Summit, is scheduled to open another center before the end of the year that will create a total of 27 across the newly merged entity.
Summit Urgent Care was founded in 2001, by Barry Morgan, M.D., and is family-run and operated. Summit grew from one location in Newnan to a company with nearly 200 employees, serving more than 150,000 patients last year.
The Summit and WellStreet centers will continue to operate as they are today with Summit’s medical providers joining the Piedmont Healthcare network. Over the next several months both companies will share best practices to create a stronger company together.
For more information, visit piedmonturgentcare.org or summiturgentcare365.com.
