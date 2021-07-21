Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has completed the rebranding of nine urgent care centers that formerly operated under the name of Summit Urgent Care.
These centers combined with Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet in December 2019 and are located primarily on the south side of metro Atlanta. They serve the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in East Point, Fayetteville, East Cobb, Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange and Carrolton.
Summit Urgent Care was founded in 2001 by Barry Morgan, M.D. Summit grew from one location in Newnan to a company with nearly 200 employees, serving more than 150,000 patients. Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014.
WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,700 physician members.
For more information, visit piedmonturgentcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.