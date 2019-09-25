The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is offering students discounted registration to the 5th annual Georgia Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 9 at the Cobb Galleria.
The summit is expected to attract over 1,000 industry professionals from across the Southeast to discuss the issues important to Georgia manufacturers. Students will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and learn from top-level manufacturing experts and keynote speakers - Werhner Washington, plant manager for the Procter and Gamble plant in Albany, and Kia Motors chief operating officer Stuart Countess.
The event will also have over 30 of the top industry leaders provide educational workshops to discuss disruptive technologies, financial perspectives, international manufacturing, sales & marketing, supply chain trends and workforce development.
Individual registration is $125, but students with valid full-time high school, technical school or college IDs may register for $50.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaManufacturingSummit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.