Cumberland-based Stonemark Management was named among 2020’s Best Places to Work in Multifamily.
Multifamily Leadership honored companies at the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit on Nov. 20 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Best Places to Work in Multifamily awards companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments. Its assessment process evaluated each company’s policies and procedures as well as responses from the company’s employees.
“This was the first year we participated in the survey so to be recognized was fantastic,” said Walt Lamperski, Stonemark president. “I am ecstatic we were selected — but not surprised. Every day I work with these talented people — from the onsite teams all the way up to the CEO at corporate. We have something special at Stonemark and this lets the outside world know that as well.”
The 2020 awards ranked only 58 companies, which range from multifamily developers and managers to vendors. Stonemark Management ranked No. 45 nationally, higher than some larger firms.
Visit www.multifamilyleadership.com or www.multifamilyleadership.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.