Cumberland-based Stonemark Management is now officially one of the Best Places to Work Multifamily for Women.
Multifamily Leadership, producers of the Multifamily Leadership Summit and Multifamily Women's Summit, announced the results in a live online awards ceremony April 2.
To be eligible, companies had to be ranked in the Official National Best Places to Work Multifamily ranking, released last year. Of the 58 companies honored, only 25 made the top workplace list for women. The Top 25 were then judged on eight key levels of engagement, which gauge whether they created cultures in which women who were surveyed provided positive responses about their employers.
For more information, visit stonemarkmanagementllc.com.
