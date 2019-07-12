Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service, will open a new distribution center in Lithia Springs, creating over 900 new jobs in the next few years.
“Georgia is truly honored to welcome Stitch Fix to Douglas County. Without question, the company’s investment in the Peach State is a testament to our business-friendly climate, access to top talent, and world-class logistics infrastructure,” Kemp said. “Stitch Fix’s commitment to premier customer service and community engagement makes it the perfect fit for our state and her diverse, skilled workforce. I look forward to many years of close collaboration with company leaders as they establish roots in metro-Atlanta and west Georgia."
Georgia Department of Economic Development senior project manager Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Douglas County Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
Stitch Fix was founded in 2011, by CEO Katrina Lake.
