The thought that 2020 could bring, of all things, a record-breaking $118 billion in credit card debt payoffs in the U.S. might seem counter-intuitive. After all, the coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to lose their jobs or become financially unstable, and that is usually when credit card debt is on the rise, not hitting record lows.
But that's just what a new study has revealed. WalletHub, a thinktank for data mining financial issues, recently released a study that showed Americans began 2020 owing more than $1 trillion in credit card debt after a $76.7 billion net increase during 2019. Consumers quickly changed course, however, posting the biggest first-quarter credit card debt paydown ever, at $60 billion. This was followed by another record in Q2, when consumers payed down $58 billion more in credit card debt. Although first quarter paydowns are normal, Q2 2020 marks the first time in more than 30 years that credit card debt has dropped from April through June.
“The fact that U.S. consumers paid off $58.1 billion in credit card debt during the second quarter of 2020 is largely attributable to the generous unemployment benefits that laid-off workers were still receiving at the time by Congressional decree, as well as the overall efforts people have made to cut back on spending and generally de-risk their finances in the face of historic uncertainty,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. “It might seem counter-intuitive that debt levels would decline when so many people are out of work, but that’s also when people become most frugal and when credit card issuers get stingier with approval decisions and credit limits.”
But don't think that this means debt-holders are completely out of the weeds.
"If you think about it, it’s not only the luxuries in life that people haven't been spending money on, but people also aren’t traveling personally or professionally, their cars are sitting in the driveway so they aren’t spending money on gas or repairs, and if you're working in sweats and flip flops instead of suits, there are no dry cleaning bills or expensive shopping trips," Boyer said. "But I worry this is a short-term positive due to the coronavirus because, when people get back to their old ways of spending more than they're making and those checks dry up, debt will begin to rise again. If you aren't aggressively trying to pay off credit card debt and making a concerted effort to change your spending habits, your debt will once again rise."
According to the study, Georgia was seventh so far this year out of the states whose residents have paid off the most credit card debt. The average Georgian household has $8,952 in credit card debt, with the state totaling $34.5 billion in credit card debt as a whole and paying off nearly $2 billion in the first half of 2020.
But Boyer said that while it's good to see so much credit card debt being paid off, he fears other factors like growing student debt are going to make it harder to pay that credit card debt down in the future. And, according to the study, the trends of the first half of 2020 are not expected to continue in the second half, although it predicts consumers will end the year with a slight reduction in credit card debt for the first time since the end of the Great Recession in 2009.
“What happens with consumers’ finances in the second half of the year depends on progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine," Gonzalez said. "If a vaccine comes earlier than expected and consumer spending goes back to normal, we could see debt rebound with a vengeance. But if nothing major changes, spending and debt should remain at bay. Based on the current outlook, credit card debt is likely to increase by roughly $115 billion from July through December, leaving amounts owed pretty much flat for the year. If consumers manage to keep up their recent pace of paydowns, 2020 could mark the first year since 2009 that credit card debt levels actually decline overall.”
"Economically, I believe the biggest worry out there for the next bubble is student debt and college debt, especially if those student loans weren't a good investment," Boyer said. "People are coming out of these colleges with credit card debt, and those loan payments don't pay for everyday expenses. You have to be aware of your spending, and not spend more than you make. There's nothing more heartbreaking than getting a $10,000 credit card bill and paying $300 down, and it’s up even higher the next month. Sadly, it’s impacting all ages, all economies of scale, so not just young grads not making a lot of money, or blue collar workers. It has affected everyone, and a lot of it could have been avoidable."
Boyer also said that historical lows in interest rates has allowed some economic resurgence with people buying new cars, houses and obtaining lower interest credit cards, but those purchases can still damage the economy in the future if people are no longer able to make those payments.
"We're seeing the same thing with credit cards and mortgages, almost like we saw in 2008," Boyer said. "Money is cheap, so getting new things or new cards feels like the right thing to do, but the economy is variable. If you lose your job or have a cut in income or health, you're carrying that debt for an extended amount of time and it could have lasting negative effects."
