The Steve Rayman Chevrolet dealership, 2155 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna, has been acquired by ZT Motors, a company of Houston-based ZT Corporate.
The acquisition adds to ZT Motors' auto dealership portfolio, which includes Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota and Mazda dealerships in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
The Steve Rayman Chevrolet dealership has been in business since 1985.
For more information, visit www.ztcorporate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.