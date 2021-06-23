Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm with an office in the Cumberland area, was named one of the top 100 commercial insurance agencies and brokerages in the U.S. by the Hales Report.
Each year, Dowling Hales ranks the top 100 commercial focused agents and brokers in the U.S. This year’s list represents $51 billion of aggregate revenue and the firm, under its pre-merger name of Sterling Seacrest Partners, is noted as No. 70. The Hales Report ranking was determined before the merger.
In March, Sterling Seacrest Partners Inc. and Pritchard & Jerden announced plans to merge and operate as Sterling Seacrest Pritchard. The new company is the largest privately held, independent insurance brokerage in the southeastern U.S. The firm employs more than 300 insurance agents and service team members with eight offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Columbus, Little Rock, Savannah, and Tampa.
For more information, visit www.sspins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.