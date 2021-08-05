Sterling Seacrest Pritchard announced the hire of Tim Chamberlain as a client advisor.
Chamberlain is based in the company’s Vinings office and will concentrate on commercial insurance with a focus on real estate, construction, senior housing, and international placements.
Prior to joining the firm, Chamberlain worked with Aon, a leading global professional services firm. He also has experience working as an international underwriting manager with ACE Insurance Co. and focused on commercial business development while working with CNA.
For more information, visit www.sspins.com.
