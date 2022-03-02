Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm with an office in the Cumberland area, announced the hire of Frank Herron as a Client Advisor.

He will concentrate on Property & Casualty and Risk Management. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a risk advisor with USI Insurance and as a principle with Herron Insurance Agency.

For more information, visit www.sspins.com.

