Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top ranked insurance brokerage and consulting firm, has again been named one of the top 100 commercial insurance agencies and brokerages in the U.S. by the Hales Report.
The “Hales Top 100” list is based on 2019 revenue.
Each year, Dowling Hales ranks the top 100 commercial focused agents and brokers in the U.S. This year’s list represents $47 billion of aggregate revenue and Sterling Seacrest Partners is noted as No. 73, reflecting growth of more than 15% from 2018 to 2019.
For more information, visit http://www.sterlingseacrest.com/sterling-seacrest-partners-continues-to-rise-on-hales-top-100-list/.
