Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm, received several new honors in recognition of its growth and achievement.
Two industry trade publications, Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, ranked Sterling Seacrest among the nation’s top agencies this month.
Insurance Journal ranked Sterling Seacrest Partners as 69th in the “Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent P/C Agencies” list. The Top 100 ranks property and casualty agencies by revenue.
Business Insurance released its list of the “100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Businesses” and Sterling Seacrest Partners was ranked as the 77th largest business broker in the U.S. - up from last year’s ranking of 85. The firm saw an increase in revenue of 12.4% over 2018.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.