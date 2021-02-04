Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners announced that Blair Hart of east Cobb has been named manager of client strategy.
With more than 15 years of experience, Hart has extensive insurance experience in the manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, non-profit and social service industries and has industry expertise in Cyber Liability risks. Prior to joining the firm, she served as assistant vice president, team leader and senior client advisor for Palmer & Cay.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
