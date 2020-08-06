Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners has named East Cobb resident David Harris, J.D., as a client advisor.
With over 13 years of experience, Harris provides risk management and insurance solutions for clients in the sectors of healthcare, professional services, and non-profit organizations. His law background also provides him with extensive knowledge in contract review and coverage interpretation.
Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Regions Insurance Group and McGriff Insurance Services.
He graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Michigan and received his Juris Doctorate from Washington University School of Law. While attending high school at the Paideia School in Atlanta, he served as a staff intern for Mayor Andrew Young.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com .
