Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm, has named Shannon Baker as a client advisor.
Baker's primary focus is managing the risk management needs of her clients specifically when it comes to employee benefits.
She comes to Sterling Seacrest Partners from Lockton Companies, where she managed accounts for the brokerage firm in St. Louis and Nashville. A native of St. Louis, she graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.
She is an active supporter of the Michael J. Fox Foundation and a former board member of Team Fox - Nashville.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
