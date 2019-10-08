Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners has been named to the 2019 Best Practices Agency list by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America and Reagan Consulting.
As part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the U.S., Sterling Seacrest will lend its voice to the Best Practices Study Group.
Only 267 independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for inclusion in the 2019 Best Practices Study. An IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency. The nominated agency must then qualify based on outstanding customer retention, growth, stability and financial management. More than 1,300 agencies were nominated this year.
Sterling Seacrest Partners is a full-service risk management and insurance brokerage firm.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
