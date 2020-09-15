Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners was recently named to the Insurance Journal 2020 “Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies” list and the 2020 IIABA Best Practices Agency List.
Insurance Journal ranked Sterling Seacrest Partners 57th on the list, which improved from last year’s 69th, with total P/C revenue in 2019 of more than $34 million. The firm received the highest ranking among Georgia based firms. Sterling Seacrest saw a record year overall with total revenue of $45 million.
The firm retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the U.S.
This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.