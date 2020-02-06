Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners chief executive officer John Miller has been elected as the Georgia chairman of SecureRisk LLC, a cooperative venture of independent insurance agents in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
SecureRisk is owned by nearly 100 exclusive independent insurance agencies who collaborate to bring the best insurance solutions to their clients.
Since 2012, SecureRisk and its agencies have written a combined $2.6 billion in insurance premiums across the nation. It is the fourth largest agency partnership in the country as reported by Insurance Journal magazine.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
