Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners Inc. and Buckhead-based Pritchard & Jerden recently announced plans to merge and operate as Sterling Seacrest Pritchard.
The new company will be one of the largest privately held, independent insurance brokerages in the Southeastern U.S.
The newly merged firm will employ over 300 insurance agents and service team members with eight offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Columbus, Little Rock, Savannah and Tampa.
Clients of both firms will benefit from access to a broader team with a depth of experience, knowledge and resources that is unmatched in the industry.
Valued at $70 million, the merger will fill a gap created by the rampant consolidation of large independent brokers over the last several years and will give clients, insurance carriers and employees an option outside the public brokers and private equity owned platforms.
The merger will officially take effect on April 1.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com and https://pjins.com/.
