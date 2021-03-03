Will Godwin has been named a client advisor for Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm.
Godwin provides risk management and insurance solutions for clients in real estate, construction and manufacturing. He is licensed in property, casualty, life and health insurances.
Prior to joining the firm, Godwin was a producer at a regional insurance brokerage specializing in commercial lines.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
