Senior living community owner and operator Sterling Estates, which has two Cobb County locations, announced that two of its wellness directors, Ayles Herrington and Laura Kelly, are scheduled to speak at the 2019 International Council on Active Aging Conference.
Their presentation, “Empowering Clients Through Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Shaping 21st Century Program Design,” will highlight the wellness combination of exercise physiology and recreational therapy unique to Sterling senior living communities.
“ICAA is the industry leader for active aging, recognized for their network of world-renowned experts, research, and industry standards for the health and well-being of older adults,” said Mike Brown, Sterling Estates managing partner. “We are honored that Ayles and Laura were chosen to present at this prestigious conference, and for the opportunity to bring Sterling’s wellness program to the international spotlight.”
The ICAA Conference is scheduled for Oct. 10–12 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, Florida. Conference details and registration are available at icaa.cc/conferenceandevents.
Herrington and Kelly’s presentation is scheduled for Oct. 12. The video portion of their presentation can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3AVwJ3jauJM.
