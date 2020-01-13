Sterling Estates of West Cobb was recognized in two categories in the recent sixth annual Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards.
The senior living community was awarded second place in both the Independent Living and Stand Alone Memory Care categories.
The Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living, celebrating unique projects and companies that are improving the lives of seniors throughout the U.S. The winning communities are judged based on design and aesthetics; community integration; amenities; and lifestyle and wellness. A detailed description of judging criteria can be found at https://shnawards.com/judging-criteria/.
Sterling Estates of West Cobb is located at 3165 Dallas Highway in Marietta. The community has independent living cottages, garden homes and apartment homes - both independent and assisted living - in a neighborhood setting with a large Wellness Center, indoor heated pool, a full service clubhouse and other gourmet dining, active social calendar, walking paths, a large resident garden and landscaped courtyards.
In June 2019, West Cobb opened a new Memory Care Community, The Grande, designed by Rule Joy Trammell & Rubio in consultation with Dr. John Zeisel of the Hearthstone Institute. The Grande is one of only 20 memory care facilities in the country utilizing the ‘I’m Still Here’ philosophy of memory care, a unique evidence-based daily engagement approach to those with cognitive challenges.
For more information, call 770-255-7000 or visit http://www.shnawards.com.
