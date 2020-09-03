The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's September Marquee Monday luncheon will be the State of The Battery Atlanta on Sept. 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m. There is limited in-person attendance on a first-come basis and a virtual option.
Mike Plant, president and CEO of the Braves Development Company, will give an update on the state of The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development adjacent to Truist Park in Cobb County.
As part of the Braves executive leadership team, Plant was instrumental in the Braves’ efforts to secure and plan Truist Park and the The Battery Atlanta, which opened in April 2017. In his role, Plant oversees the Braves real estate and development holdings, its development and project management teams, design, financing, construction and leasing activities.
Anchored by thyssenkrupp's new North American headquarters, phase 2 of The Battery Atlanta is underway. Plant will update attendees on upcoming additions to The Battery, which include the 140-room Aloft Hotel, specialty market Savi Provisions and Silverspot Cinema.
Also at the lunch, the Next Generation Award, presented by Credit Union of Georgia, will also be given to an outstanding young professional.
Register by Sept. 9 for in-person attendance. To attend virtually, register for the event by Sept. 11.
Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted. Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space. Temperature checks and a security screening will be conducted before entering the building.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9076/details.
