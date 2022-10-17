The Cobb Chamber will have the Northwest Cobb Area Council's State of Northwest Cobb on Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Governors Gun Club, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw.
Earlier this year, the City of Acworth was honored with the Visionary City Award by GMA and Georgia Trend for its Parkside District program and focus on historical preservation.
The Town Center CID is celebrating their 25th Anniversary and is capturing the momentum of years of master planning and visioning to connect with businesses and residents to imagine the future of a vibrant Town Center.
The City of Kennesaw cut the ribbon on the grand opening of their new Recreation Center at Adams Park which features three multi-sport courts, a gymnastics center, a walking track, two fitness rooms and office space.
A panel consisting of Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and Tracy Styf of the Town Center Community Improvement District will share updates and news on these things. The panel will be moderated by Greg Teague of Croy Engineering.
The Citizen of the Year awards for Acworth, Kennesaw and West Cobb will also be presented to three deserving individuals.
Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted. Registration closes and refunds will no longer be available after Oct. 24.
