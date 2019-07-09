Kennesaw-based DiversityHiringExpos.com announced that the 91st Greater Atlanta Professional, Veteran and Collegiate Career Fair will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The event is for all professionals, veterans, college graduates, students, MBAs and PhDs. Participants can meet with top quality employers seeking leadership in professional candidates. Some of the companies that are hiring include Liberty Mutual, Bridgestone and Allied Universal.
Full-time and part-time careers are available. Opportunities are also available for bilingual professionals.
Professional dress is required. Participants should bring plenty of resumes and be prepared for a possible interview. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.diversityhiringexpos.com.
