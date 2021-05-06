At the top of a lunchtime presentation before the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Cobb Alumni Foundation this week, diversity consultant Al Vivian began his remarks with a promise.
“I’m going to give you the raw funk, the uncut funk, the bomb,” Vivian announced. “If you don’t want to know, don’t ask.”
Vivian, son of the late civil rights leader C.T. Vivian, a former Army captain, and head of consulting firm Basic Diversity, was asked to address the chamber on the expansion of diversity initiatives in corporate leadership and the state of race relations in America today.
The presentation began with some tough medicine. Progress, Vivian told the audience, has certainly been made. But not nearly as much as some would like to think. Vivian ticked off a list of polls and data on income, net worth, home equity, and employment, making the case that racial disparities are alive and well in the American economy.
“We've seen some challenging times, but we're amongst those challenging times right now,” he said.
Not forgetting that his audience consisted of corporate and small business leaders, Vivian shifted gears into making what he called “the business case for diversity.” His argument hinged on the notion that ultimately, it’s quality people who make the difference between a business that succeeds and one that fails.
“The kicker is this: quality people can work anywhere they want to. What's going to make those quality people come work for your company … is an inclusive, valuing environment,” he said.
It’s not just a matter of social justice, Vivian explained. Diverse leadership structures make for more dynamic, creative, and competitive businesses. And as America becomes more diverse in the decades to come, “we need to make sure we're fixing that stuff so we do stay competitive as a nation.”
Vivian didn’t shy away from jumping into the raging national debate over voting rights and race, which has played a central role in Georgia’s shifting political winds. And true to his word, he gave his take straight, no chaser.
“I'm real clear on what I believe, and I'm willing to back up anything I say … So when our governor says that this new law has extended voting access in the state of Georgia, it is not incorrect. But it is incomplete … it is truly deceptive,” Vivian said.
“I don’t care what anybody tells you, voting rights are under attack right now,” he added. “I believe that if anybody is trying to take away my right to vote, I want them to be uncomfortable … I think the only way to hit people, unfortunately, is their pocketbook.”
Kim Ellis, moderator of the event, gingerly thanked Vivian for his “candor” on voting rights. Darin Mitchell, a Chase bank executive and co-chair of the Cobb Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion Council, closed out the event with hearty thanks for Vivian.
“Thank you for being a springboard for our community to have an intentional, honest, positive conversation,” Mitchell said. “We hope that, as a community and as a group of leaders, we can do what you say, and put some legs on it and walk the walk in this area. Because we know how important it is.”
