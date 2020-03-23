The Southern Company Gas Foundation, Southern Company Gas and its subsidiaries are investing $2.5 million this year to support coronavirus relief efforts in Georgia, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
A major part of this effort will take place in Georgia, where Southern Company Gas headquarters and two of its subsidiaries are located. The company's local distribution business Atlanta Gas Light is working with the Public Service Commission and Georgia Watch on Atlanta Gas Light's plan to allocate $1 million for supplemental low-income energy assistance, with a specific focus on aiding the elderly.
For more information, visit scgcares.org.
