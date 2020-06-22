Southern Company Gas has named Bryan Batson executive vice president of external affairs and chief external and public affairs officer, following eight years of service as president of its subsidiaries Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas.
Pedro Cherry, currently executive vice president of customer service and operations at Southern Company Gas’ sister company Georgia Power, will succeed Batson as president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas. Both changes will be effective Aug. 1.
In his new role, Batson will oversee external affairs, corporate communications, marketing, customer service, community relations, economic development and environmental affairs at Southern Company Gas. He will also serve as president of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation, which donates millions of dollars in grants annually to nonprofits focused on the environment, economic development, energy assistance, the arts and education. He will continue to serve on the Southern Company Gas Management Council.
Cherry will now oversee all aspects of the company’s southern operations. He will also join the Southern Company Gas Management Council and the board of directors for the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation.
