SecureRisk, a cooperative venture of independent insurance agents in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, is donating $10,000 to the Trusted Choice Disaster Relief Fund for the victims of Hurricane Laura.
The storm hit Louisiana in August, causing more than four billion in damage. The fund is part of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Inc. and works to provide assistance to those who have suffered losses due to a natural or man-made disaster.
“We feel for our industry colleagues in Louisiana and want to help them support their neighbors, friends and clients,” said John Miller, Georgia chairman of SecureRisk, and CEO of Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners. “These grants will be used to help cover lost wages, lost property, medical expenses, living expenses and other costs individual victims or businesses suffered due to Hurricane Laura.”
SecureRisk is owned by nearly 100 exclusive independent insurance agencies who collaborate to bring the best insurance solutions to their clients.
