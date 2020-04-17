As the nation and world continues to combat COVID-19, credit unions in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are thinking outside the box to advance the credit union motto of “people helping people.”
Credit unions are fundraising for food shelters, offering free financial wellness resources, donating meals to COVID-19 front-line workers and donating millions in other relief efforts. Several LSCU affiliated credit unions are giving back to their communities by providing their staff with $25 per employee to carry out a good deed in their community.
This initiative was started by Tallahassee-based First Commerce Credit Union and others have now joined the cause. The Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) has jumped on board to double the impact of this initiative through the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge.
For more information, visit the League of Southeastern Credit Unions at www.lscu.coop.
