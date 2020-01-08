AUSTELL — The mayors of Cobb's two southernmost cities said Wednesday their goals for their terms beginning this year include a focus on downtown development, affordable housing and trail projects.
Second-term Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman and newly elected Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons touted their cities' recent accomplishments and shared their priorities for their upcoming terms at the first 2020 meeting of the South Cobb Business Association.
Affordable housing and SPLOST
Both mayors expressed the need for affordable housing, as well as aging-in-place options for their cities' seniors. Thurman pointed out that even for city workers, such as firefighters, a salary in the low $40,000s will not pay for a $300,000 to $500,000 home. That, he said, is the price point south Cobb is increasingly seeing.
Thurman also said the lack of affordable housing could lead to higher rates of homelessness in south Cobb, if his city, the county and others are reactive, instead of proactive.
"We're in the metro Atlanta area. They sneeze, and we catch a cold. It's just that simple," he said, referring to the growing lack of housing across the metro area.
On the topic of the upcoming vote on a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to begin in 2022, both mayors told the crowd how important the tax is to cities like theirs and encouraged the residents and business owners to support it in the November referendum.
Thurman and Clemons said the voter-approved penny tax allows their cities to pave streets and improve public buildings.
"The SPLOST is our capital improvement. We rely on it," Clemons said. "Our infrastructure would not be where it is without SPLOST."
Powder Springs
Thurman, the county's first African American mayor, was reelected to a second term in November.
Among other accomplishments of his administration over the last four years, Thurman, who was first elected mayor in 2015, said he was most proud of the development of the so-far-unnamed $3.7 million park downtown, the $10 million Westside Woods Sports Complex slated for completion by August 2020, the newly opened Silver Comet Village retirement community and the city's improvement in diversifying its tax portfolio.
"Our goal was to make Powder Springs a destination. We saw that our downtown was dying. There were plans on the drawing board for years and years, and nobody seemed to act on it," Thurman said. "When I became mayor — you know what they say, 'If you fail to plan, plan to fail' — so we had a plan. The goal was to get everybody on board and to move forward."
At its completion, the downtown park will feature a bicycle trailhead connecting to the Silver Comet Trail and the city’s Lucille and Wild Horse trails, a splash pad, a performance space, outdoor ping-pong tables and more, the city has reported.
During his current term, the mayor said he intends to bring in more commercial development and recreation opportunities to Powder Springs, which he called a "bedroom community," over his next four years. Thurman told the MDJ his city was made up of about 80% residential and 20% commercial when he became mayor, and that his administration has brought that ratio to about 70% to 30%.
Thurman said the developments under construction will hopefully spur other developers and business owners, including retail and restaurants, to the city, especially along the C.H. James Parkway Corridor, a stretch of the parkway that runs through Powder Springs.
On the horizon, Thurman said, is completion of the Silver Comet Linear Park, running parallel to the Silver Comet Trail, a trail that sees 100,000 users annually and one that he called "one of the biggest assets that comes right through the heart of Powder Springs." He said this year, he hopes to incorporate a skate and nature park into the design that already includes outdoor basketball court, playgrounds and other items.
Austell
Clemons, a former Austell councilman who said he has increasingly been taking on mayoral responsibilities for about three years given former Mayor Joe Jerkins' failing health, said he intends to build on the economic development progress that his predecessor began.
As an example of that economic development agenda, Clemons said his city is nearing the completion of a purchase-sale agreement with developer Taylor & Mathis for a $30 million project inside the city limits.
"We're very excited. Nothing that large has ever happened in Austell," he said. "We looked at it as being a job creator."
Clemons did not expand on what specifically the project calls for, but said it would create jobs and recreation opportunities, as well as increase the walkability of the city.
The mayor said he wants his city to maintain its bedroom community feel, but he also aims to bring jobs into Austell, allowing its citizens to work, live and play there.
Clemons said he intends to continue going out in search of retail and restaurant business to bring into the city, which has been the priority of its elected officials for a few years. He said the city partnered with South Cobb Diner, a sister restaurant of West Cobb Diner, to bring the eatery to Austell.
"They came in and (the downtown development) just took off from there. That was the igniter," Clemons said. "We had about 15 commercial properties that changed hands in 60 days. I mean, it was just an excitement, and that excitement still extends to right now."
The new mayor said, as the closest Cobb city to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Austell is perfectly positioned for an explosion of economic growth and development, and he, like Thurman, said he aims to bring that growth and a diverse tax portfolio to the city.
Clemons said another of his outdoor recreation goals is to turn Sweetwater Creek, part of which runs through Austell, into an amenity that the public can take advantage of, perhaps with established boat put-ins. He also noted the city, which has more than 1,300 acres of parks and green space, will begin development of a master parks plan.
Also during their address:
- Both mayors hinted a joint project between their two cities and Cobb County could produce a recreation center in south Cobb, between Powder Springs and Austell. Clemons said another option would be the establishment of a recreation center in the city of Austell, through a partnership with Cobb County.
- Both mayors briefly mentioned they would be working together and with District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid to establish a multi-use trail stretching from downtown Austell into downtown Powder Springs and connect to the Silver Comet Trail. The project would use 2022 SPLOST dollars.
- Clemons said Austell is in discussion with Cobb County to increase access to public bus services in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.