The South Cobb Business Association will have Joyette Holmes speak on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, Community Room, 2435 East West Connector in Austell.
Holmes is a partner and member at the Marietta law firm of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers LLC. Prior to joining GDCR, she served in the elected offices of district attorney and chief magistrate judge for the Cobb Judicial Circuit. She also made Cobb County history by becoming the first female and African American to serve in both of those roles.
The SCBA will also be awarding senior scholarships to South Cobb and Pebblebrook high school students.
Cost is $15 members prepaid, $20 members at the door, $20 non-members prepaid and $25 non-members at the door.
To register, visit www.southcobbba.org/luncheon.html.
Other upcoming SCBA events are:
- The SCBA Virtual 2nd Wednesday Power Hour will be June 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. hosted by Kathy L. Grosskurth of Bookkeeping Clean and Simple. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/second-wednesday.html.
- The Virtual Women's Council Meeting will be June 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. hosted by Donna Middlebrooks of Re/Max Premier and Delphine LaGroon of American Family Insurance. To register, visit https://www.southcobbba.org/womens-council.html.
