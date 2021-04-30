The South Cobb Business Association will have "Doing Business in Cobb" Economic Development Panel on May 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy's Community Room at 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
Cost is $15 members prepaid online, $20 members at the door, $20 non-members prepaid online and $25 non-members at the door. Payments can be made at www.southcobbba.org.
