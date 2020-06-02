U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on May 20 that households in Georgia, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia will be able to purchase food online with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Once operational, online purchasing will be available in 36 states and the District of Columbia, home to more than 90% of SNAP participants.
Perdue also announced an expansion of independently owned and operated retail stores beyond those included in the original pilot. Soon more SNAP authorized retailers, under multiple store banners, will be accepting SNAP benefits online.
On April 18, 2019, Perdue announced the launch of the two-year SNAP online purchasing pilot that began in New York before being rolled out to additional states. As part of its response to COVID-19, USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service has worked closely with all interested states, retailers and benefit processors to make online purchasing a reality for more SNAP households.
