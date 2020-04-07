The Smyrna Business Association will have a webinar on HR & Employment issues on Friday at 11 a.m.
The speakers will be Dedre Brown, business service recruiter at the Georgia Department of Labor; and Sheri Oluyemi, an employment law and business attorney.
From 11 to 11:30 a.m. will be virtual small group networking. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program discussion and Q&A.
The webinar is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://smyrnabusiness.org/event/special-program-covid-19-hr-discussion-and-qa.
