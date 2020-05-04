The Smyrna Business Association will have the following virtual events:
- On Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be virtual luncheon with Mickey Mellon of GreenMellon Media. He will speak on "Money and Time Saving Tools for Operating Your Business in the New Normal." THe event is free for members and guests, but preregistration is required. To register, visit https://smyrnabusiness.org/event/may-networking-luncheon-2/.
- May 13 and May 27 from 8 to 9 a.m. will be a virtual coffee and networking event for members and guests. To register, visit https://smyrnabusiness.org/events/category/networking-meetups/.
