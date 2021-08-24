The Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation welcomes community business leaders Pam Robinson, Tammy Weeks and Jeff Krivo to the Foundation Board.
Robinson serves as the associate of Business Development at ASD/SKY. Weeks is the president of Constant Contract Services. Krivo serves as the director of Data Governance with HD Supply Inc., a subsidiary of Home Depot.
The Foundation's other officers are Board president Amy Selby, vice president Chris Graeff, secretary Steven D. Yancey, treasurer Lori Kaczynski and capital campaign co-chair Sherry Gentry.
For more information, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.
