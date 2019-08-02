SMART Financial, a specialty financial services and retail company, acquired five Georgia pawn stores this week.
The company acquired Big Deal Pawn, 5653 Bells Ferry Road in Acworth; and Pawnopoly, 2145 Roswell Road in Marietta. The company now owns and operates 68 stores across the U.S. and Canada – all just 30 months after its founding.
SMART Financial is the third-largest pawn store chain in North America based on total number of locations, according to founder John Thedford.
The company recently secured an additional $80 million in funding from Comvest Partners and Crystal Financial to facilitate its acquisition growth strategy. The company plans further expansion by acquisition in 2019.
Ernst & Young recently recognized Thedford for his leadership and the company’s rapid growth, naming him its Entrepreneur of the Year for financial services in Florida.
SMART Financial Enterprises offers non-recourse, fully collateralized pawn loans and a wide variety of retail merchandise.
For more information, visit smartfinancialent.com, www.bigdealpawn.com or www.pawnopoly.com.
