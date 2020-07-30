The Cobb County Government has extended its partnership with SelectCobb to offer a second round of applications for the Small Business Relief Grants.
Eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $20,000 to $40,000 to use toward personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring PPE. Round two applications are open now until Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. on selectcobb.com/grants.
The county and the Cobb Chamber are launching a webinar series to educate small businesses on the application process and eligibility requirements for the grants. The webinar series starts on Aug. 4 and features Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce and continues with each of the Cobb County Commissioners and local mayors throughout the series. Attendees will be able to ask questions during the webinar about the small business grant process. Each webinar is an hour long and free to attend.
The schedule will be:
- Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
- Commissioner Bob Ott, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.
- Commissioner Lisa Cupid, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.
- Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.
- Commissioner Keli Gambrill, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.
For more information on the Small Business Relief Grants webinar series, contact Jinnie Christensen at jchristensen@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2357.
For more information on the second round of SelectCobb Small Business Relief grants, contact the SelectCobb team at grants@selectcobb.com or 770-859-2364.
