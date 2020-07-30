The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Awards Luncheon is Aug. 10 is 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
The Cobb Chamber will name the 2020 Small Business of the Year and award the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year at the August Marquee Monday luncheon, recognizing the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and its economy.
The Chamber will also be recognizing successful start-ups with the 2020 Businesses to Watch Award. While not eligible for Small Business of the Year, these companies are on the rise—achieving incredible growth while launching just three years ago or less.
Otter's Chicken, the 2019 Small Business of the Year, will also be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame.
Register by Aug. 5 to confirm in person attendance. Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted. Attendees will be asked to wear masks during event check-in and while moving through the event space. Temperature checks and a security screening will be conducted before entering the building.
To attend virtually, register for the event by Aug. 7, selecting the virtual attendance option. Participants will be sent the link to view the livestream in advance of the event.
To register in person or virtually, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-Small-Business-of-the-Year-Awards-9072/details.
