The Cobb Department of Transportation staff will host a DBE Outreach Small Business Networking event on March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Participants will be able to provide input on Cobb's proposed fiscal years 21, 22 and 23 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Goal. There will also be opportunities to network with contracting companies to get information about possible subcontracting opportunities.
To RSVP, email desiree.young@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.