The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University can answer questions and help small business owners address any concerns they may have about their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To schedule a teleconference appointment with a consultant, email kennesaw@georgiasbdc.org or call 470-578-6450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.