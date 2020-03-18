In response to the economic toll COVID-19 is taking on small businesses, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital.
The loans are for small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s Governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s team is hard at work on this process and the SBA strongly recommends that business owners who are seeking an SBA loan to move forward with both registering and applying on the SBA website at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.