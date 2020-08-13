The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced that Skynamo, a field sales solutions software developer, is opening their North American headquarters near Truist Park in The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County.
The office, located at 800 Battery Ave., will create an estimated 30 tech jobs in the Atlanta metro area.
Founded in South Africa, and with offices in the U.K. and the U.S., Skynamo develops field sales management and productivity software as a service technology that increases sales representative productivity and effectiveness by digitizing paper-based processes and automating administrative tasks. Integration with enterprise resource planning systems and accounting packages improves order accuracy and enables faster invoicing by providing easy access to accurate customer and product information in the field.
Georgia Department of Economic Development senior project manager Kevin Dodson represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.
For more information, visit www.skynamo.com and www.georgia.org.
