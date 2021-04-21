SK Commercial Realty announced that it has executed a lease on behalf of owner Tanalta Real Estate with Ansley Real Estate at The Offices at Meeting Park in downtown Marietta.
Ansley’s decision to expand its regional footprint represents the latest win for the mixed-use development located by historic Marietta Square and within walking distance to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.
Totaling 4,000 square feet, Ansley will occupy half of a new mixed-use building located at 218 Roswell Street. The three-story property features first-generation Class A office space and roof-top residential apartments, with the building’s exterior designed to complement the existing charm and character of downtown Marietta. Ansley will move into its new offices in July, enabling Atlanta’s leading luxury real estate firm to strengthen its reach in Cobb County.
The Offices at Meeting Park consist of 218 Roswell Street, which is 11,994 total square feet, and 234 Roswell Street, which is 10,769 total square feet. Both properties feature roof-top residences and parking ratios for residents, tenants and visitors. Available space remains in both buildings, with the development’s location in a Federal Opportunity Zone presenting potential tax benefits for both tenants and prospective buyers.
The property is under development by Tanalta Real Estate of Atlanta, who will also own the building.
For more information, visit skcr.com.
